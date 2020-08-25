Rape victim’s kin vent ire after accused get bail in Assam’s Biswanath district

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The family of a 12-year-old rape victim vented its ire after nine arrested accused — all juveniles — were granted bail by a local court in Assam’s Biswanath district.

The family has now decided to file a case against some cops for the “lapses” during the investigation.

The report of autopsy had confirmed vaginal tear and death due to asphyxiation.

The body of the victim was found hanging from a tree at a forested area on February 29, a day after she was reported missing from her village near Gohpur town in Biswanath district.

The police had arrested the nine boys from the same village and sent to an observation home in Jorhat. They had appeared in Class X state board examination in February.

All of them were granted bail in the last week of May.