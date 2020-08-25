Recovery rate in COVID-19 cases in Bihar crosses 82 per cent

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Amid the hue and cry from the opposition, Bihar achieved 82.15 per cent recovery rate in COVID 19 cases by Monday evening with a total number of 1,01,362 recoveries.

The state, which has been facing a volley of criticisms from the opposition ahead of the Bihar polls, also crossed the target of conducting more than 24 lakh tests.

Sharing this, state Health Minister Mangal Pandey said that a total of 24,94,712 tests have so far been done, taking the total count of active positive cases till Monday evening to 21,393.

An official statement of the health department said that the state's death toll has gone up to 627 including the deaths of two doctors at AIIMS.

Principal health secretary Pratyay Amrit said that the positivity rate in the state has declined to 1.64 per cent and continuing on a declining trend.

He said that the Minister of State for Home affairs Nityananda Rai on Monday inaugurated the state's first DRDO-made makeshift 500-bed COVID-19 hospital in Patna while the second such dedicated hospital for COVID-19 treatment would soon spring up at Patahi in Muzaffarpur district.