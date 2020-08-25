SC declines plea for NEET exam venues abroad, asks Centre to allow students to come via Vande Bharat flights

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to direct the Centre to hold the NEET Undergraduate (UG) 2020 at exam centres in Gulf countries.

However, it asked the Centre to consider allowing students to come via Vande Bharat Mission flights to appear for the exam scheduled on September 13.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao was hearing a petition filed by one Abdul Azeez, who was pursuing the interest of NEET students.

The petitioner claimed that close to 4000 students in the Gulf region are taking NEET but were unable to travel to India due to ban on international flights and wanted the undergraduate MBBS entrance examination to be either made online or in the alternate, demanded examination centre in Qatar and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

“There are a number of students appearing for NEET from the Gulf, Singapore and Malaysia. Why can’t you (MCI) think of having NEET online? This will avoid trouble for so many people studying abroad, especially when the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for engineering courses is being conducted online,” the bench said.

The Court refused to issue an order to this effect.