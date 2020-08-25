STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC reserves contempt verdict against Prashant Bhushan over his two tweets

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, reserved the order after hearing the arguments on the sentencing of Bhushan in the suo motu criminal contempt case.

Published: 25th August 2020 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Prashant Bhushan

Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (File| EPS))

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its judgement on the sentence of senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan in connection with a contempt of court case over his tweets accusing former Chief Justices of India of corruption.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, reserved the order after hearing the arguments on the sentencing of Bhushan in the suo motu criminal contempt case.

Senior advocate Dr Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for Prashant Bhushan, sought permission to read out the supplementary statement by Bhushan during the hearing. To this, Justice Mishra pointed out what was the point of reading it when the court has already read it.

Attorney General KK Venugopal said that several sitting and retired judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts (former) have commented upon corruption in the higher judiciary.

​ALSO READ | Didn't tweet in fit of absent mindedness, expressed my bona fide belief, Prashant Bhushan tells SC

AG Venugopal further said that these statements were perhaps only to tell the court about the facts and ask for reforms. "It may be a fit case to forgive him. The apex court may consider and may give him a warning and let him (Bhushan) go," Venugopal suggested.

Bhushan was earlier this month held guilty of contempt of court by the Supreme Court for two of his tweets, the first one posted on June 29, related to his comment/post on a picture of CJI Bobde on a high-end bike.

In his second tweet, Bhushan expressed his opinion on the role of last four CJIs amid the state of affairs in the country.

Earlier today, the Supreme court also deferred the hearing on another contempt of court case against Prashant Bhushan and asked the Chief Justice of India to place before an "appropriate" bench questions arising out of the matter. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Supreme Court Prashant Bhushan
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp