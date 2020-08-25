STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sensex rises over 200 points in early trade; financial stocks extend gains

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by SBI, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, M&M and Maruti.

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The BSE benchmark Sensex advanced over 200 points in early trade on Tuesday, tracking gains in financial stocks amid largely positive trend in global markets.

After touching a high of 39,008.89 in opening session, the BSE Sensex was trading 157.31 points or 0.41 per cent higher at 38,956.39; while the NSE Nifty was up 46.70 points or 0.41 per cent at 11,513.15.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by SBI, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, M&M and Maruti.

On the other hand, HCL Tech, Nestle India, UltraTech Cement and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the Sensex closed 364.36 points or 0.95 per cent higher at 38,799.08, while the broader Nifty jumped 94.85 points or 0.83 per cent to 11,466.45.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 219.07 crore on a net basis on Monday.

Traders said, besides stock-specific action, domestic bourses followed largely positive trend in global equities.

Bourses in Tokyo and Seoul were trading with gains in mid-day deals, while those in Shanghai and Hong Kong were in the red.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a positive note in overnight session Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.22 per cent higher at USD 45.74 per barrel.

