UP announces Rs 75,000 incentive, life insurance for COVID warriors

LUCKNOW: With doctors and healthcare workers (HCWs) exposed to the risk of Covid-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government has prepared a new strategy to make the ‘corona warriors’ secure by insuring them and incentivising their services.

The state government has announced a life insurance scheme under which an incentive amount of Rs 75,000 will be provided to the doctors discharging Covid-19 duties.

It has asked anaesthetics, cardiologists, nephrologists, chest physicians, gynaecologists and paediatricians to get themselves registered for the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, under which an incentive amount of about Rs 75,000 will be provided to them for performing 15-day Covid-19 duties.

In his letter to the State Health Department, additional chief secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad gave necessary instructions to the department to ensure better treatment facilities for the Covid-19 patients suffering from severe illness.

The state government also planned to seek the help of experts regarding the matter.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath has instructed the DMs and chief medical officers of all the districts to meet twice daily to ensure better medical care for the affected people and provide immediate resolution to the problems which the patients are coming across.

Expressing satisfaction over the state conducting 1.30 lakh Covid-19 tests daily, the CM stressed on increasing the number of beds in Covid-19 hospitals across the state.