Varanasi's 'Dom Raja' passes away; PM Modi expresses 'deep sorrow'

Varanasi's 'Dom Raja' Jagdish Chowdhary was one of the proposers of PM Modi's candidature from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 25th August 2020 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 05:22 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PIB)

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the death of Varanasi's 'Dom Raja' Jagdish Chowdhary and said he represented the eternal traditions of the holy city.

In a tweet in Hindi, the prime minister said Chowdhary was intrinsic to the culture of Kashi, another name of the city, and that he worked for social harmony all his life.

Modi, who represents Varanasi constituency in Lok Sabha, prayed for peace to his soul and strength to the deceased's family.

Dom Rajas are the keepers of the sacred flames revered by Hindus, which is used at the Varanasi ghat for cremation of bodies. It is believed that the Dom community has been entrusted with the task since the time of Raja Harishchandra.

Chowdhary, who occupied the ritually significant position of 'Dom Raja' (king of cremators), was one of the proposers of Modi's candidature from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said his demise is "a loss for the entire Indian society".

"The death of Dom Raja Jagdish Chaudhary is saddening. His death is a loss for the entire Indian society. I pray 'Baba Vishvanath' to grant you a place in his 'Paramdham'. Om Shanti," Adityanath tweeted.

(Inputs from ANI, PTI)

