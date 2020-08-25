STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yogi Adityanath asks officials to keep vigil in Lucknow, Varanasi as COVID-19 cases increase

The Uttar Pradesh CM said better surveillance could control the fatality rate in the state and asked officials to regularly monitor the work of integrated command and control centres.

Published: 25th August 2020 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to maintain a strict vigil in districts, including Kanpur Nagar and Lucknow, which are reporting a high number of COVID-19 cases.

He also stressed on conducting more tests for the disease in these districts which also include Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Ballia, an official statement said.

Adityanath said more than 85,000 rapid antigen tests should be conducted every day besides over 45,000 RT-PCR tests.

The chief minister said better surveillance could control the fatality rate in the state and asked officials to regularly monitor the work of integrated command and control centres.

He also directed officials to make fertilisers available to the farmers in time and ensure there is no black marketing of it.

He said action will be taken under the National Security Act against those found involved in black marketing of fertilisers, the statement added.

