10-month-old child among two dead in Madhya Pradesh building collapse

District collector Chandramauli Shukla had earlier said that till late Tuesday night, nine persons had been rescued from under the debris.

DEWAS: A ten-month-old child and a 23-year-old woman were killed in Tuesday's building collapse incident at Dewas in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Wednesday.

Ten persons trapped under the rubble were rescued during the operation, which was called off around 2 am on Wednesday, he said.

"A 30-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team rescued a 16-year-old boy and pulled out the bodies of two victims- a 10-month-old child and a 23-year-old woman," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kiran Sharma said.

Total ten people were rescued after this two-storey building, located in Lalgate area of the city, collapsed at around 4.30 pm on Tuesday, he said, adding that the rescue operation continued till 2 am on Wednesday.

Those rescued are aged between nine years and 55 years, police said.

One of the injured was referred to Indore, they said.

The NDRF team had reached Dewas on Tuesday night from Bhopal for the rescue operation, he had said.

According to police, one Jakir Sheikh lived in this building along with his four brothers and their families, including children.

They were at home when the incident took place.

According to police, the house was re-constructed five years back.

