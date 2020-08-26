COVID-19 crisis: No mask, no ration and petrol in Raipur

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Amid reports on people not putting on masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a strict directive has been issued on ‘no mask, no petrol and ration’ in Chhattisgarh capital, debarring those found ignoring the mandatory guidelines.

The Raipur collector R Bhartidasan on Wednesday expressing concern stated that such irresponsible people moving without masks in public places are apparently contributing to the rise in cases in the city.

“Such people will not be allowed to flout the compulsory guidelines on not wearing mark properly in public places or not maintaining safe physical distance," the collector told The New Indian Express.

He has instructed the food inspectors to carry out surprise and routine inspections to ensure the new directive remains strictly complied with.

The violators will not be given ration at the government fair price shops and no fuel for their vehicles at the petrol pumps.

The Chhattisgarh government had earlier imposed a fine of Rs 100 as a penalty for those not wearing masks in public places.