COVID-19: Manohar Khattar, Shibu Soren to be treated at same Gurugram hospital

NEW DELHI/RANCHI: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren, both found infected with Covid-19, will be treated at the same hospital as the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) president was being shifted to Gurugram’s Medanta on Tuesday, a day after the BJP leader was admitted to the same the hospital.

Soren tested positive for Covid-19 on August 21.

He was shifted to Ranchi’s Medanta Hospital on August 24 after having breathing problems. Khattar had developed a fever and had body ache for the last three days after which he had gotten tested, the bulletin said.

It further added that the chief minister has been maintaining his vital parameters such as pulse, respiration, and blood pressure.

“He was tested for Covid-19 and the result came as positive. Considering the age and history of diabetes, he was admitted to Medanta on 25.08.2020 at around 2.30 am.

He was examined by the Medanta Covid Care Ward Team led by Dr. Sushila Kataria and treatment as per protocol started immediately,” said the statement. Hospital sources said Soren is “perfectly alright”; and is being taken to a higher centre in Gurugram as a precautionary measure.

Shibu Soren is a heart patient and he had undergone bypass surgery earlier.

Soren is being taken to New Delhi by Rajdhani Express from Bokaro and will be admitted to Gurugram’s Medanta on Wednesday.

Soren left Ranchi around 4:30 pm on Tuesday from where he will be taken to Delhi by Rajdhani Express.

“There is nothing to worry… As he has a medical history, so we are shifting ‘Guruji’ as a precautionary measure,” said Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren before leaving for Bokaro.

A team of doctors from Medanta Hospital in Gururam will be available with Shibu Soren on way to Delhi on Rajdhani Express where an extra compartment has been attached to accommodate Soren and others accompanying him.