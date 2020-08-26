STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 patient under home isolation dies by suicide in Gujarat

The deceased had tested positive for the infection on August 20 and was stressed because of it, the official said.

Published: 26th August 2020 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 07:29 PM

A case of accidental death has been registered in this regard

A case of accidental death has been registered in this regard

By PTI

SURAT: A 64-year-old COVID-19 patient allegedly committed suicide while under home isolation in Varaccha area of Gujarat's Surat city, police said on Wednesday.

The sexagenarian hanged himself in the room he was isolated in at his apartment in a housing society on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, an official from Kapodra police station said.

A suicide note was recovered from the scene, in which the man stated that he was taking the extreme step as he tested positive for the deadly infection and no one should be held responsible for his death, he said.

The deceased had tested positive for the infection on August 20 and was stressed because of it, the official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered in this regard, he added.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

