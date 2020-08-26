STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi tests positive for Covid-19

The veteran Congress leader urged all those who came in contact with him recently to get tested.

Published: 26th August 2020 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi

Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Congress veteran and three-time former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi has tested positive for Covid-19.

Stating that he has been diagnosed with the disease, the octogenarian advised all those who had come in contact with him in recent days to undergo Covid-19 test.

“I have been tested COVID-19 positive yesterday. People who came in contact with me during the last few days should go for Covid test immediately,” he tweeted.

His wife, Dolly Gogoi, tested negative in the rapid antigen test, party sources said. Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wished Gogoi’s speedy recovery.

“I wish speedy recovery to former Chief Minister Sri @tarun_gogoi as he has been found #COVID19 positive. We have kept a team of doctors ready for best possible medical care and assistance to our revered senior leader,” Sarma tweeted.

Doctors have advised the 85-year-old politician to stay in home isolation, a party spokesperson said.

Gogoi, who represents the Titabor assembly constituency in Jorhat district, is the 13th Assam legislator to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

His former cabinet colleague Ajanta Neog, the MLA from Golaghat, tested COVID-positive on Tuesday and was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Another former Congress minister and legislator from Samaguri constituency in Nagaon, Rakibul Hussain, and his wife had earlier tested COVID-positive.

Of the 13 legislators who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, seven are from the BJP, three from the Congress, two from the AGP and one from the AIUDF.

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa tested positive on Saturday and has been admitted to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital.

The BJP MLAs to be found COVID-positive are Mihir Kanti Shome from Udharbond, Deputy Speaker Aminul Haq Laskar from Sonai, Krishnendu Paul from Patharkandi, Narayan Deka of Borkhetry, Bolin Chetia from Sadiya, Nabanita Handique from Sonari and Atul Bora of Dispur.

AGP's West Gauhati legislator Ramendra Narayan Kalita and Dergaon MLA Bhabendra Nath Bharali have also tested positive for COVID-19.

AIUDF's Algapur MLA Nizamuddin Choudhury and eight members of his family were also diagnosed with COVID-19.

Another prominent politician from the state to test positive for COVID-19 was All India Mahila Congress president and former Silchar Lok Sabha MP Sushmita Dev.

(With agency inputs)

