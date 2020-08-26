Gurugram firm signs MoU with UNEP to promote access to renewable energy

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Gurugram-based ReNew Power and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) have signed an agreement to promote increased access to renewable energy and improved energy efficiency.

“The pact focuses on enhancing access to renewable energy and improving energy efficiency as part of the progressive strategies that India has adopted to realize its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) under the Paris Agreement,” a statement from the UNEP said.

ReNew Power will partner with UNEP’s ‘district energy in cities’ initiative as an implementation partner for renewable energy installations across India. “The partnership will also implement solar off-grid projects, studies, and assessments. Joint efforts will be promoted through annual events to showcase contributions to India’s strategic vision on renewable energy,” the statement said.

The District Energy in Cities Initiative aims to support market transformation efforts in order to shift the heating and cooling sector to energy efficient and renewable energy solutions. It supports local and national governments to build local know-how and implement enabling policies to accelerate investment in modern - low-carbon and climate resilient - district energy systems.

“Through our association with UNEP, we are looking to work on issues which have the potential to accelerate growth and bring about socio-economic change in the area of environment and clean energy,” Vaishali Nigam Sinha, ReNew Power’s Chief Sustainability Officer said.

Head of UNEP’s India office Atul Bagai said that the UNEP was proud to associate with ReNew Power. “We are proud to associate with them to push the envelope when it comes to clean and viable energy solutions for multiple applications in support of the climate goals and the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda,” he said.