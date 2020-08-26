STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gurugram firm signs MoU with UNEP to promote access to renewable energy

ReNew Power will partner with UNEP’s ‘district energy in cities’ initiative as an implementation partner for renewable energy installations across India.

Published: 26th August 2020 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

A Solar Power plant for representational purposes.

A solar plant for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Gurugram-based ReNew Power and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) have signed an agreement to promote increased access to renewable energy and improved energy efficiency.

“The pact focuses on enhancing access to renewable energy and improving energy efficiency as part of the progressive strategies that India has adopted to realize its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) under the Paris Agreement,” a statement from the UNEP said.

ReNew Power will partner with UNEP’s ‘district energy in cities’ initiative as an implementation partner for renewable energy installations across India. “The partnership will also implement solar off-grid projects, studies, and assessments. Joint efforts will be promoted through annual events to showcase contributions to India’s strategic vision on renewable energy,” the statement said.

The District Energy in Cities Initiative aims to support market transformation efforts in order to shift the heating and cooling sector to energy efficient and renewable energy solutions. It supports local and national governments to build local know-how and implement enabling policies to accelerate investment in modern - low-carbon and climate resilient - district energy systems.

“Through our association with UNEP, we are looking to work on issues which have the potential to accelerate growth and bring about socio-economic change in the area of environment and clean energy,” Vaishali Nigam Sinha, ReNew Power’s Chief Sustainability Officer said.

Head of UNEP’s India office Atul Bagai said that the UNEP was proud to associate with ReNew Power. “We are proud to associate with them to push the envelope when it comes to clean and viable energy solutions for multiple applications in support of the climate goals and the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gurugram UNEP
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp