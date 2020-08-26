IAS officer Tina Dabi files complaint on 10 'fake' Facebook accounts in her name

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Tina Dabi, the IAS topper of 2015 batch, has filed a complaint against unknown persons for creating 10 fake Facebook accounts in her name. Dabi is currently posted as chief executive officer of zila parishad in Ganganagar district of Rajasthan.

The IAS officer says the accused are using the FB accounts in her name or in the names strikingly similar to hers with her photographs as well. The fake Facebook accounts also share her pictures and content.

The Ganganagar police have registered an FIR at the Kotwali police station under relevant sections of the IT Act and the IPC.

Tina Dabi is quite active on Facebook and has a considerably large fan base on social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter. Gajendra Godha, SHO of Kotwali police station, said the police will investigate the fake FB accounts. “Through the IP addresses from which these accounts were created, we will catch the culprits soon,” he said.