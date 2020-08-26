STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Justice Arun Mishra’s farewell mired in controversy

A fake statement doing the rounds that the Supreme Court Bar Association’s Executive Committee (SCBA) has decided not to hold any farewell for the judge.

Published: 26th August 2020 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Days before Justice Arun Mishra is due to retire, controversy around his farewell erupted with a fake statement doing the rounds that the Supreme Court Bar Association’s Executive Committee (SCBA) has decided not to hold any farewell for the judge.

Dushyant Dave, president, SCBA, released a statement to dismiss the claim, calling it “false and incorrect”. 

“It has been brought to my notice by some members of the press that a statement has been issued by the Executive Committee of the SCBA on the issue of farewell to Justice Arun Mishra on his retirement next month,” Dave said.  

He added: “The information aforesaid is false and incorrect. No such statement has been issued by the EC. In fact, this matter has not been considered by the EC in any meeting. The press release being attributed to the Executive Committee is not genuine and is strongly denied by me on behalf of the EC. I strongly condemn the same as being mischievous and an attempt to malign the SCBA.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Justice Arun Mishra Supreme Court Supreme Court Bar Association
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp