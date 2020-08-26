STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lead opposition team to PM, President: Gehlot urges Sonia Gandhi amid COVID induced 'cash crunch'

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot gave the suggestion during a virtual meeting of Sonia Gandhi with chief ministers of opposition-ruled states to discuss a range of issues faced by them.

Published: 26th August 2020 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Alleging lack of support from the Centre amid the economic crisis caused by coronavirus, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday urged Congress president Sonia Gandhi to lead a delegation of opposition CMs to the prime minister or president to discuss the issue.

Gehlot gave the suggestion during a virtual meeting of Gandhi with chief ministers of opposition-ruled states to discuss a range of issues faced by them.

The Rajasthan CM also accused the Centre of "doing nothing" at a time when the revenue collection has declined and people are suffering.

Everyone knows what economists are saying but the Centre "did nothing except holding video conferences", he said, claiming that the Union government did not consider their suggestions.

"We will have to make this an issue because without it, I understand, they are not going to pay attention.  The situation is tough, people are suffering but the government is not paying any attention," he added.

"The economic package announced by the Centre is loan based. Situation of states is continuously failing; revenue collection has come down to 40 per cent; and there is no subsidy or grant from the Centre," he said.

Urging the Congress president to lead a delegation opposition CMs, Gehlot said, "When a drought was there in the country, you had taken the chief ministers to the prime minister and it had an impact. The time has come that we chief ministers along with you go to the prime minister or president to talk."

He claimed that the Centre is yet to release GST compensation of nearly Rs 6,990 crore to the state.

The CM said he has written several letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard but did not get any reply.

"Inflation is rising and without increasing purchasing power and without pumping money, the economy is not going to recover," he added.

The chief minister said the coronavirus lockdown lasted long and the recovery will take time.

He said the states are facing liquidity problem and there is a challenge of repayment of loans.

Gehlot said the federal structure in the country is being hit due to the Centre's conduct as it is taking steps only to "fulfil" the agenda of the RSS, instead of doing anything for the public and states.

"States are surrounded with challenges from all sides but the Centre is only bothered about toppling state governments," he alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Economic Crisis Ashok Gehlot Sonia Gandhi
India Matters
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Only first wife entitled to lay claim on husband's money: HC
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy: Doctors await ICMR trial results as confusion grows
For representational purposes
Govt announces more centres for JEE, NEET to ensure social distancing
Pulwama terrorist attack site. (File Photo | PTI)
Pulwama: NIA used DNA tests to trace evidence that had 'blown to pieces'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala BJP secretary P Sudheer was heckled by the police when he tried to enter the Secretariat following the fire mishap. (Photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Secretariat Fire: Angry Opposition burn CM Vijayan's effigy
Rescue workers search for people in the rubble of a collapsed five-storey apartment building in Mahad Tuesday Aug. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: 4-year-old saved after 18 hours, Rescue operations end
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp