STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Need some hard decisions to strengthen Congress: Veerappa Moily

There is a need to take some hard decisions to strengthen the party and ensure that it is ready for the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 26th August 2020 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

Congress veteran Veerappa Moily

By Ramu Patil
Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is a need to take some hard decisions to strengthen the party and ensure that it is ready for the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The party has full faith in Sonia Gandhi’s leadership to take such steps, said former Karnataka Chief Minister M Veerappa Moily.

Moily, who was among the 23 senior leaders who wrote a letter to AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi, which was seen as a sign of internal dissent, told The New Indian Express on Tuesday that they never questioned her leadership and that was not their  intention at all.

“Sonia Gandhi’s leadership is always required,” he said and recalled her contribution to the party’s victory in the 2004 and 2009 Lok Sabha elections and how she successfully managed the alliance partners during the UPA rule. “The party cannot afford to lose the 2024 elections, having already lost two elections. That will be very crucial for the party,” he stressed.

Senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, Anand Sharma and other Congress Working Committee members, who were signatories to the letter, reportedly came under fire from top leaders during Monday’s Congress Working Committee meeting. The timing and intent behind the letter was called into question.

According to Moily, the next General Elections will be like a “do-or-die battle” for the party and preparations have to start right now by taking “hard decisions” like making changes in state units, wherever required, by day-to-day monitoring of the performance of functionaries in charge of states, holding everyone, right from block Congress president, accountable and ensuring that the All India Congress Committee general secretaries spend 15 days in a month in the states they are given charge of.

Moily, who held many important positions in the government and the party in his over five decades of association with the Congress, said they have realised that it is the worst of the time and the process of rebuilding the party has to start and micro-management of the party has to be done at every level. 

“The Congress has to rebuild itself, as the collapse of a political party is detrimental to democracy in the country, especially when the ruthless manner in which the BJP is going ahead with dividing the community and the country and also setting a wrong precedent by encouraging defections. With this kind of distortion, democracy cannot survive for long,” he said and added that the party needs to be battle-ready to take on the BJP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Veerappa Moily congress
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp