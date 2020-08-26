STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Negligible cornea retrievals, shortfall in donations: Eye banking system among worst-hit non-emergency medical activities in lockdown

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan reiterated the advice of the medical community that 'it is highly unlikely for the virus to be transmitted via donor corneas'.

Published: 26th August 2020 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan (Photo |Twitter/@MoHFW_INDIA)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said the eye banking system is among the worst COVID-19 affected routine non-emergency medical activities, with negligible cornea retrievals being conducted in April-May and a shortfall in donations.

The minister, who addressed the 35th National Eye Donation fortnight celebrations and presided over the interactive webinar organised by AIIMS, Delhi and the National Eye Bank, reiterated the advice of the medical community that "it is highly unlikely for the virus to be transmitted via donor corneas", a health ministry statement said.

"Corneal blindness is one of the leading causes of blindness in the world," the statement quoted Vardhan as saying.

Citing the National Blindness and Visual Impairment Survey 2019, he said corneal blindness is the leading cause of blindness among patients aged below 50 in India, accounting for 37.5 pc of the cases, and the second leading cause of blindness among patients aged above 50.

In India, approximately 68 lakh people suffer from corneal blindness in at least one eye.

Of these, 10 lakh people are blind in both eyes, he said.

World Health Organisation (WHO) reports estimate that approximately 5 per cent of the world's population is blind due to corneal diseases alone, Vardhan said.

Since the only known treatment for corneal blindness is corneal transplant, he urged those present at the event to increase awareness to fill the demand and supply gap of corneal tissue, the statement said.

On the shortfall of donations in recent months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated fear, he said, "The eye-banking system has been one of its worst victims among the routine non-emergency medical activities."

"The eye-banking guidelines of various countries, including India, advised temporary suspension of donor cornea retrieval and elective corneal transplantation surgeries when active lockdown measures were being implemented. This led to almost negligible cornea retrieval in April-May with more than 90 per cent fall in corneal transplant surgeries," he said.

Vardhan expressed happiness that eye banking activities have resumed in non-COVID hospitals via the Hospital Cornea Retrieval Programme in India.

He also congratulated the Eye Bank Association of India (EBAI) for coming out with a detailed advisory on precautionary measures with regard to corneal tissue retrieval to ensure maximum safety of tissue recipients and those handling them.

Dr. Jeewan S Titiyal, professor of ophthalmology and chairman National Eye Bank at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, AIIMS said the lockdown measures implemented to contain the spread of the virus have adversely impacted both corneal tissue collection and keratoplasty surgeries.

No tissues were collected during the period from March to July 2020.

Hundreds of patients requiring keratoplasty could not be operated upon.

However, emergency keratoplasty surgeries were performed with previously retrieved glycerin preserved tissues during this period, he said.

"After the temporary halt in corneal tissue retrieval during the lockdown, we have resumed corneal tissue collection via the HCRP (hospital cornea retrieval programme) since July 1. However, the list of the patients awaiting keratoplasty surgery has further increased because of the pandemic," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Eye banking system Coronavirus COVID-19 National Eye Bank
India Matters
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Only first wife entitled to lay claim on husband's money: HC
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy: Doctors await ICMR trial results as confusion grows
For representational purposes
Govt announces more centres for JEE, NEET to ensure social distancing
Pulwama terrorist attack site. (File Photo | PTI)
Pulwama: NIA used DNA tests to trace evidence that had 'blown to pieces'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala BJP secretary P Sudheer was heckled by the police when he tried to enter the Secretariat following the fire mishap. (Photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Secretariat Fire: Angry Opposition burn CM Vijayan's effigy
Rescue workers search for people in the rubble of a collapsed five-storey apartment building in Mahad Tuesday Aug. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: 4-year-old saved after 18 hours, Rescue operations end
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp