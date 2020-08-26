STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC pulls up Centre for 'hiding behind RBI' on interest waiver during moratorium

The court's observation came after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta referred to the RBI's affidavit in the matter, and said the banking institutions are also distressed.

Published: 26th August 2020 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the Central government is hiding behind the RBI and not clarifying its stand on whether there should be some relief in the form of waiver to those who have availed loans in midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“You make your stand clear. You cannot say anything. It is your responsibility to take steps under the Disaster Management Act. You have enough powers to decide the issue of waiver. You cannot just depend on the RBI,” the bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said.

The court's observation came after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta referred to the RBI's affidavit in the matter, and said the banking institutions are also distressed.

“The problem was created by your (Centre) lockdown. This isn't the time to take care of only the business interests but you must also consider the plight of the people. That's how RBI's stands looks like and you are not taking any stand at all,” the bench said.

At this, Mehta said that these observations may have some repercussions against the government, which has been issuing all necessary directions against the Disaster Management Act.

“Then you must take a stand. Whether any interest should be charged and whether any interest on interest should be charged during the moratorium period,” the bench said while giving Centre one week time to file its affidavit and take a categorical stand in the matter.

Earlier in June, RBI had filed an affidavit before the SC stating that it would not support the move to waive off interest, as it could affect the financial viability of banks. The moratorium announced by RBI expires on August 31.

The petition, which was filed by Gajendra Sharma, an Agra resident, had demanded a waiver on interest charged by banks citing the relief announced by RBI on the payment of equated monthly instalments (EMIs) between March and August 31 due to the pandemic.

Petitioner Sharma specifically cited RBI’s March 27 and May 22 notifications announcing a moratorium on loan repayments while permitting banks to levy interest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
loan moratorium Supreme Court Covid-19 RBI lockdown effect
India Matters
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Only first wife entitled to lay claim on husband's money: HC
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy: Doctors await ICMR trial results as confusion grows
For representational purposes
Govt announces more centres for JEE, NEET to ensure social distancing
Pulwama terrorist attack site. (File Photo | PTI)
Pulwama: NIA used DNA tests to trace evidence that had 'blown to pieces'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala BJP secretary P Sudheer was heckled by the police when he tried to enter the Secretariat following the fire mishap. (Photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Secretariat Fire: Angry Opposition burn CM Vijayan's effigy
Rescue workers search for people in the rubble of a collapsed five-storey apartment building in Mahad Tuesday Aug. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: 4-year-old saved after 18 hours, Rescue operations end
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp