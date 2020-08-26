STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tathagata Roy's return to Bengal politics likely to change fabric of BJP's final push for power

Some of the BJP supporters also floated a Facebook page portraying Roy as the chief ministerial face in crucial 2021 Assembly elections.

Published: 26th August 2020 11:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 11:05 PM   |  A+A-

Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy

Senior BJP leader Tathagata Roy (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Former Tripura governor and BJP’s West Bengal president Tathagata Roy’s re-entry into active politics on one of the country’s most volatile soil, West Bengal, is likely to change fabric of the saffron camp’s final push for power in Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee’s citadel ahead of crucial 2021 Assembly elections.

As Roy is all set to begin his second innings in Bengal’s political arena, it has added certain significance amid rife political speculations on who would become BJP’s chief ministerial candidate in the state for the upcoming polls.

Some of the BJP supporters also floated a Facebook page portraying Roy as the chief ministerial face in crucial 2021 Assembly elections. Roy, however, said he doesn’t support such an act.

ALSO READ | Trinamool to induct 6 lakh young faces ahead of Bengal Assembly polls

The party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya recently said that the BJP would fight the Assembly elections without projecting any individual as the chief minister candidate. He made it clear that after securing victory in Bengal, the elected MLAs would decide the chief minister of the state.

After reaching Kolkata on Sunday afternoon, Roy is counting his experience as the flagbearer of the saffron camp in Bengal. He was the president of the BJP’s Bengal chapter from 2002 to 2006 and a member of the party’s national executive from 2002 to 2015 before he assumed office as the governor of Tripura.

"Roy’s entry in Bengal BJP is said to be significant as it happened at a time when the party’s internal crack surfaced during a meeting between the BJP’s national leadership and Bengal functionaries. In the first meeting of a week-long schedule at the national capital, senior party leader Mukul Roy expressed his discontent after the party’s state president Dilip Ghosh projected the saffron camp’s performance in the next year’s elections claiming it will pick up 190 out of 294 seats, A few days later, a section MPs expressed their displeasure over the issue of Ghosh’s dominance in the party’s daily affairs," said a senior BJP leader.

ALSO READ | BJP to fight Bengal elections without projecting CM face, says Kailash Vijayvargiya

Fiercely active on social media platforms, the former Tripura governor ran into controversy for taking jibe at Dilip Ghosh for making "illogical" public statements. "In West Bengal, the north Indian culture of Gai Hamari Mata Hain (the cow is our mother) will not work. Statements such as cow’s milk has gold or cow urine can cure Covid-19 will not help the BJP in Bengal," he said earlier in August.           

Roy, however, said he would act according to his party’s decision. "After joining the party, I am all set to play any role that my party will assign to me."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tathagata Roy Mamata Banerjee Bengal BJP TMC Bengal polls 2021 Bengal Assembly Elections
India Matters
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Only first wife entitled to lay claim on husband's money: HC
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy: Doctors await ICMR trial results as confusion grows
For representational purposes
Govt announces more centres for JEE, NEET to ensure social distancing
Pulwama terrorist attack site. (File Photo | PTI)
Pulwama: NIA used DNA tests to trace evidence that had 'blown to pieces'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala BJP secretary P Sudheer was heckled by the police when he tried to enter the Secretariat following the fire mishap. (Photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Secretariat Fire: Angry Opposition burn CM Vijayan's effigy
Rescue workers search for people in the rubble of a collapsed five-storey apartment building in Mahad Tuesday Aug. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: 4-year-old saved after 18 hours, Rescue operations end
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp