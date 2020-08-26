Viral infection originating in Africa spreads among cattle in Madhya Pradesh

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: A viral disease of the bovines which originated in the early 1920s in Africa and was earlier reported in parts of Europe and West Asia, is now infecting the cattle population of Madhya Pradesh.

The Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) caused by the Lumpy Skin Disease Virus (LSDV) has been reported in significant cattle populations in the Chhattisgarh bordering districts of the state. The transmission of LSD takes place via insect vectors and vaccination is the most effective means of control.

According to highly placed sources in the state government, the disease has spread in the districts of Balaghat, Mandla, Anuppur, Dindori and Shahdol.

While the state veterinary department apparatus in these tribal-dominated districts are collecting samples to measure the spread of infection, a team of experts has been constituted at the Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University in Jabalpur for preparing a line of action to combat the spread of LSD.

Official sources at the Veterinary University in Jabalpur said that a team of experts from the fields of microbiology, medicine, pathology and parasitology has been constituted. The team met on Wednesday and the recommendations will be sent to the state government.

Official state government sources said an alert has been issued in the affected regions for preventing the spread of the severe disease in cattle characterized by nodules in the skin and drop in milk.

The disease was earlier reported in 2019 in Odisha, which prompted China to issue a warning notification against imports of cattle and cattle products from India.

Subsequently, the disease was also reported in cattle in Chhattisgarh, including Rajnandgaon and Kawardha, which neighbour parts of Madhya Pradesh.

