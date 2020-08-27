STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP MP, MLA test positive for coronavirus in Gujarat

Published: 27th August 2020 07:58 PM

coronavirus sample testing

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Ahmedabad West BJP MP Kirit Solanki and the party's MLA from Surat, Harsh Sanghvi, announced on Thursday that they have contracted coronavirus.

While Solanki has isolated himself at home, Sanghvi has been admitted to a hospital.

"I had low fever and coughing from August 20 and had remained in isolation from that day. Today I got myself tested and was found to be COVID-19 positive," tweeted Solanki, a two-time MP.

"As the symptoms are mild, doctors have advised me to remain in home quarantine. I request all who had come in contact with me in the last few days to get medical advice," he added.

Majura MLA Sanghvi also tweeted about his coronavirus test.

"Today I underwent Covid-19 test & it has turned out positive. I have opted for Hospitalization. Those who have come in contact with me in last few days are advised to get tested for themselves and take required precautions," he said.

Ahmedabad and Surat cities have been affected most by the pandemic in the state.

