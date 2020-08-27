STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Conspiracy to finish off Rahul': Sena hits out at Congress leaders who wrote letter to Sonia Gandhi

None of them are even district-level leaders, but have become chief ministers and Union ministers riding on the leadership of the Gandhi-Nehru family, said Shiv Sena.

Published: 27th August 2020 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Party President Sonia Gandhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Party President Sonia Gandhi (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena on Thursday alleged that the letter written by 23 senior Congress leaders to Sonia Gandhi over their demand for a "full time" party president was a "conspiracy to finish off Rahul Gandhi's leadership".

Where were these leaders when the BJP was indulging in "below the belt attacks" on Rahul Gandhi, and after he quit as the Congress president why these leaders did not take up the challenge to revive the party, an editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' sought to know.

"When people from within are involved in the national conspiracy to finish off Rahul Gandhi's leadership, the party is sure to meet its 'panipat' (defeat)...these old guards have sabotaged Rahul Gandhi internally, a damage which even the BJP hasn't inflicted on him," it said.

​ALSO READ | Writing letter to Sonia Gandhi, later leaking it was not proper: Congress veteran  Digvijaya Singh

None of them are even district-level leaders, but have become chief ministers and Union ministers riding on the leadership of the Gandhi-Nehru family, said the Sena, which tied-up with the Congress and NCP to form government in Maharashtra last year after a fallout with the BJP.

"In all states, the (Congress) heavyweight leaders are interested only in their position and not of the party.  If they don't have their way, they shift to the BJP. This is the only activeness they show. What can Rahul and Sonia Gandhi do about it? This is a new political coronavirus," it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress CWC Meet Congress Leaked Letter Rahul Gandhi Sonia Gandhi Shiv Sena
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp