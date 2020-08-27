'Conspiracy to finish off Rahul': Sena hits out at Congress leaders who wrote letter to Sonia Gandhi

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena on Thursday alleged that the letter written by 23 senior Congress leaders to Sonia Gandhi over their demand for a "full time" party president was a "conspiracy to finish off Rahul Gandhi's leadership".

Where were these leaders when the BJP was indulging in "below the belt attacks" on Rahul Gandhi, and after he quit as the Congress president why these leaders did not take up the challenge to revive the party, an editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' sought to know.

"When people from within are involved in the national conspiracy to finish off Rahul Gandhi's leadership, the party is sure to meet its 'panipat' (defeat)...these old guards have sabotaged Rahul Gandhi internally, a damage which even the BJP hasn't inflicted on him," it said.

None of them are even district-level leaders, but have become chief ministers and Union ministers riding on the leadership of the Gandhi-Nehru family, said the Sena, which tied-up with the Congress and NCP to form government in Maharashtra last year after a fallout with the BJP.

"In all states, the (Congress) heavyweight leaders are interested only in their position and not of the party. If they don't have their way, they shift to the BJP. This is the only activeness they show. What can Rahul and Sonia Gandhi do about it? This is a new political coronavirus," it said.