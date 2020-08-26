STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Writing letter to Sonia Gandhi, later leaking it was not proper: Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh

Digvijaya Singh also said it would have been better had these leaders raised the issue in the Congress Working Committee forum instead of writing the letter and 'leaking' it in the media.

JABALPUR: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday took a dim view of the letter written by some leaders to interim president Sonia Gandhi calling for "visible and active" leadership, which set off a storm in the grand old party.

He also said it would have been better had these leaders raised the issue in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) forum instead of writing the letter and "leaking" it in the media.

"I am neither a member of the CWC nor have I seen the letter. But about five of the signatories (of the letter) are members of the CWC, and as per the Congress' constitution any member of the CWC can request for a discussion which can take place before the committee. "But writing a letter and leaking it in the media is nor proper," the Rajya Sabha MP told reporters in Jabalpur.

A controversy erupted recently over the letter written by 23 Congress leaders to Sonia Gandhi in which they called for far-reaching reforms within the party, such as having a "full time, active and visible" leadership, devolution of powers to state units and revamping the CWC in line with the party constitution.

The letter was criticised at the CWC meeting held on Monday where the party leaders urged Sonia Gandhi to continue to hold her post until an AICC session can be convened.

Meanwhile, Singh also appeared opposing scheduled NEET, JEE exams amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With the limited facility for coronavirus tests in the country and steady rise in the number of cases, (I feel) one need to approach the supreme court for review of the decision on (holding) these examination," he said.

As per the public notices issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA), JEE (Main) April 2020 is scheduled from September 1-6, while NEET UG 2020 exam is scheduled for September 13.

The Supreme Court recently dismissed a plea seeking postponement of JEE (Main) April 2020 and NEET-Undergraduate examinations amid spurt in number of COVID-19 cases, saying precious year of students "cannot be wasted" and life has to go on.

Referring to the Madhya Pradesh government's decision to induct MPs and MLAs as members of cooperative bodies, the Congress leader said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was "compelled to placate legislators who failed to get berths in the state cabinet".

