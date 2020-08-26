STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

When fighting for principles, opposition is often voluntary, says Congress leader Kapil Sibal

Sibal's remarks come in the backdrop of the controversy over the letter written by 23 Congress leaders, including him, to Sonia Gandhi.

Published: 26th August 2020 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Kapil Sibal

Congress leader Kapil Sibal (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, one of the 23 leaders who have written to party chief Sonia Gandhi seeking an organisational overhaul, said on Wednesday that when fighting for principles, "opposition is often voluntary and support is often managed".

After a stormy Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday, Sibal made the remarks in a cryptic tweet.

"When fighting for principles in life, in politics, in law, amongst social activists, on social media platforms, opposition is often voluntary, support is often managed," he said on Twitter.

Sibal's remarks come in the backdrop of the controversy over the letter written by 23 Congress leaders, including him, to Sonia Gandhi, in which they called for far-reaching reforms within the party, such as having a "full time, active and visible" leadership, devolution of powers to state units and revamping the CWC in line with the party constitution.

Several leaders in the run up to the CWC meet and during it had rallied behind Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, while lashing out at the letter writers.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sibal deletes tweet on 'colluding with BJP' allegations

Former party chief Rahul Gandhi is also learnt to have criticised the letter writers at the meeting of the party's top decision-making body CWC.

Making no direct reference to the events, Sibal had posted a cryptic tweet on Tuesday as well saying: "It's not about a post. It's about my country which matters most."

A day after being dissed at the CWC meet, several members of the 'group of 23' said on Tuesday they were "not dissenters" but "proponents of revival".

Many of them also backed Sonia Gandhi remaining at the helm.

After the seven-hour meeting of the party's top decision-making body, the CWC urged Sonia Gandhi to continue as its interim chief till an AICC session could be convened and authorised her to effect necessary organisational changes to deal with the challenges facing the party.

It made it clear no one would be permitted to undermine or weaken the party and its leadership.

The CWC also resolved that inner-party issues cannot be deliberated through the media or in public fora and all such issues must be raised within the party "in the interest of propriety and discipline".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress Kapil Sibal
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp