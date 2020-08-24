'Rahul Gandhi informed personally': Kapil Sibal deletes tweet on 'colluding with BJP' allegations

By Online Desk

After hitting out at Rahul Gandhi for his alleged 'colluding with BJP' remarks, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal withdrew his previous comments saying that Rahul Gandhi has 'personally informed' Sibal he never said what was attributed to him.

In a tweet, the senior Congress leader said that after Rahul Gandhi's personal clarification he has withdrawn the 'colluding with BJP' tweet.

Was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him .



I therefore withdraw my tweet . — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) August 24, 2020

It all started when, when Kapil Sibal tweeted saying 'Rahul says 'we are colluding with BJP'. Succeeded in Rajasthan High Court defending the Congress Party. Defending party in Manipur to bring down BJP government...last 30 years have never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue!.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is one of the signatories of the letter, had also said that he would resign if any such link is established. He had further added in the CWC meet that the leaders are not questioning Sonia Gandhi but wanted an organisational reform in the larger interest of the party.

​Hovever, these allegations were denied by senior party leader Randeep Surjewala who tweeted saying that 'please don’t be mislead by false media discourse or misinformation being spread.'

Surjewala had replied to Sibal's previous tweet saying "Rahul Gandhi hasn't said a word of this nature nor alluded to it. Please don't be misled by false media discourse or misinformation being spread. But yes, we all need to work together in fighting the draconian Modi rule rather than fighting and hurting each other and the Congress.

Sh. Rahul Gandhi hasn’t said a word of this nature nor alluded to it.



Pl don’t be mislead by false media discourse or misinformation being spread.



But yes, we all need to work together in fighting the draconian Modi rule rather then fighting & hurting each other & the Congress. https://t.co/x6FvPpe7I1 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 24, 2020

Denying the allegations, Congress leader Manickam Tagore tweeted saying "Kapil Sibal ji we all have great respect for you. Congress made you cabinet minister and gives lot of importance. you are NOT inside the CWC. You are reacting to a leak that is false. It does not reflect well on a leader as senior as you are, to react to hearsay!"



These developments come amidst the crucial CWC meet underway in New Delhi to discuss the concerns raised over the Congress party leadership.

The party is divided on the leadership matter with a section demanding collective leadership and another reposing faith in the Gandhi family.

23 party leaders, including Sibal and Azad, have written a letter to Sonia Gandhi seeking 'full-time' leadership that is active in the field and 'visible' in party offices, dissolution of powers to state units and revamping the Congress Working Committee in line with the party constitution among other changes.

