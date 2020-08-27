STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

DMK asks Odisha, Andhra, Telangana, Kerala CMs to join forces against conducting NEET, JEE

DMK president MK Stalin, who has already urged the Centre to defer both the entrance tests in view of the COVID-19, in a letter to them, said conditions were not conducive to conduct the exams.

Published: 27th August 2020 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

DMK President MK Stalin

DMK President MK Stalin (File Photo| EPS, Jawahar)

By PTI

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Thursday urged the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Odisha to join seven other states and approach the Supreme Court to seek deferment of this year's National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test and the Joint Entrance Examination.

Stalin, who has already urged the Centre to defer both the entrance tests in view of the coronavirus pandemic, in a letter to them, said conditions were not conducive to conduct the national exams.

"Not just pandemic, the country has witnessed floods and landslides, which has cut off most of rural and hilly areas from the mainland. In most States, Public transport system has not yet resumed. Railways and air travel cannot be accessed by the majority of candidates and a lot of uncertainty persists in reaching the allotted exam centres," he said.

​ALSO READ | Students want JEE, NEET conducted at all cost, says education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Stalin has written to Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, K Chandrashekar Rao, Pinarayi Vijayan and Naveen Patnaik, a DMK release said.

Chief Ministers of West Bengal, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry are planning to move the Supreme Court against the Centre challenging its decision to conduct NEET and JEE, Stalin told them, in an apparent reference to a decision taken at a virtual meet held by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday.

The DMK leader, who has welcomed the decision of theseven chief ministers, said: "In the light of the severe difficulties, keeping the well-being and future of students in mind, I sincerely request you to join in solidarity with (seven other) states and approach the Supreme court on postponement of NEET and JEE exams for the greater good.."

The united stand can help the voices of the students and parents across the country, he added.

ALSO WATCH:

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NEET JEE DMK Education Ministry
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp