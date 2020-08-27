STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five-day lockdown imposed in J-K's Samba to check spread of coronavirus

The lockdown from August 28 to September 1 midnight was ordered by Samba District Magistrate Rohit Khajuria, officials said.

Published: 27th August 2020

A closed petrol pump during lockdown in India. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba on Thursday announced a five-day lockdown in the district to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Quoting an order issued by Khajuria, the officials said the step was taken in view of the spurt in COVID-19 cases.

However, the essential services like clinics, chemist shops and testing laboratories would function from 9 am to 8 pm during the lockdown days, while grocery shops, fruit and vegetables shops would be allowed to open from 7 am to 12 noon, the officials said.

They said retail and wholesale licensed shops of pesticides, fungicides and fertilizers, ration shops, LPG agencies and animal fodder shops would operate from 9 am to 1 pm.

Operations in the industrial area and movement of labour or staff of industries and government employees will remain unhindered, the officials said.

