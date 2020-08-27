STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

In COVID-19 times, fraudsters hacking and cloning Facebook accounts to swindle users: MP cops

The users whose FB accounts have been hacked or cloned also include senior cops, including the police superintendent of one of the districts neighbouring Indore, and IAS officers

Published: 27th August 2020 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

Cyber crime, IT act, Online fraud

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Facebook users have become soft targets for cyber criminals amid the COVID-19 lockdown, it has emerged.

Incidents of hacking or cloning of FB accounts by cyber fraudsters have grown alarmingly during the lockdown and subsequent unlock phases.

While the lockdown and surge in COVID-19 cases has confined people indoors and triggered an increase in their time spent over Facebook and other social media platforms, it has also led to increased activity by cyber fraudsters.

According to sources at the Madhya Pradesh Police's Cyber Cell HQ, around 40% of the cyber crime cases being reported at police stations in various districts as well as cyber cells of big cities, like Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior, pertain to hacking or cloning of FB accounts.

"The hacked or cloned accounts are being used to request monetary help from FB friends of the original account holder in the name of having lost a job or even being admitted to a hospital ICU. The cyber fraudsters have even messaged pictures of the ICU from the cloned or hacked accounts to appeal for money from the FB friends of the original user," MP Police's Cyber Cell Indore Unit police superintendent Jitendra Singh told The New Indian Express.

The users whose FB accounts have been hacked or cloned also include senior cops, including the police superintendent of one of the districts neighbouring Indore, and IAS officers, besides several police inspectors and sub-inspectors.

MP Police's cyber cell sources in Bhopal too confirmed the trend. "Out of the ten cases of cyber crime being reported to us daily in Bhopal, three to four cases pertain to FB account hacking or cloning," said a senior cyber cell officer in Bhopal.

Observing that many FB users are seeking monetary help from friends over the social media platform due to loss of jobs or medical emergencies, the cyber fraudsters too are using the cloned  or hacked accounts to make identical requests citing similar reasons and manage to dupe some users, say investigators.

In the case pertaining to the cloning of the FB account of the police chief of one of the districts neighbouring Indore, the fraudsters operating the IPS officer's cloned page managed to get Rs 10,000 from the cop's friend based in Dhar district of MP.

According to sources at the cyber cell in Bhopal, the fraudsters who are indulging in hacking and cloning of FB accounts are well identified and based in Mewat (Haryana) and Bharatpur (Rajasthan), besides some districts of Jharkhand and West Bengal.
 
The MP police's cyber cops are waiting for the COVID-19 threat to decline before joining cyber cops of the concerned states in making a swoop on the dens of the cyber fraudsters in those states.

The ongoing probe into these cases has revealed that FB users who have made their phone numbers or entries from their 'About' section as their password are more vulnerable to hacking of accounts, while users who haven't locked their profile pictures are more vulnerable to their accounts being cloned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Facebook Cyber fraud Cyber crime
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp