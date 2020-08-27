STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Opening schools during pandemic could worsen crisis: Uddhav Thackeray

He also said that the central government is stopping the supply of PPE kits and ventilators that it was providing the state government from September.

Published: 27th August 2020 12:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 12:35 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: While addressing a virtual meet of UPA-governed states organised by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that reports from the US show that opening schools during the pandemic could lead to a worsening of the situation.

"There was a report from the US that about 97,000 children were infected by #COVID19 when schools were opened. What will we do if such a situation arises here?" asked Thackeray.

He further said that that's the reason why the state cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray wrote a letter to the Prime Minister demanding a delay of the educational session, and starting it from January 2021.

"It is good that in some states, the spread of COVID-19 pandemic is controlled and the situation is under control, but unfortunately we are not in such favourable situation," he said.

Thackeray said that some people might think that the process of opening the lockdown is a little slower in Maharashtra but it is better to be slow and steady than backtrack the moves later.

He also said that the central government is stopping the supply of PPE kits and ventilators that it was providing the state government from September.

"We still need assistance as the situation is not favourable in our state. I rose this issue in the last meeting with the Prime Minister," he said.

He further alleged that the central government is stopping all the assistance it was providing the state governments, one by one.

He said that such meetings should be conducted more often and all the governments should have a joint front while demanding their rights from the Central government.

"We should meet more often and not just when there is some crisis. We should also come up with a programme and approach the central government for our rights," said Thackeray.

Gandhi on Wednesday held a meeting via video conferencing, with Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states and their counterparts of West Bengal, Maharashtra and Jharkhand on the issues related to GST dues of states, Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) exams.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Only first wife entitled to lay claim on husband's money: HC
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy: Doctors await ICMR trial results as confusion grows
For representational purposes
Govt announces more centres for JEE, NEET to ensure social distancing
Pulwama terrorist attack site. (File Photo | PTI)
Pulwama: NIA used DNA tests to trace evidence that had 'blown to pieces'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala BJP secretary P Sudheer was heckled by the police when he tried to enter the Secretariat following the fire mishap. (Photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Secretariat Fire: Angry Opposition burn CM Vijayan's effigy
Rescue workers search for people in the rubble of a collapsed five-storey apartment building in Mahad Tuesday Aug. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: 4-year-old saved after 18 hours, Rescue operations end
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp