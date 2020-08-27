Punjab minister Brahm Mohindra tests positive for COVID-19

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brahm Mohindra tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, a day before the monsoon session of the state assembly begins.

The Punjab Legislative Assembly will convene a one-day monsoon session on Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mohindra is the fifth minister of the Amarinder Singh-led state government to have contracted the disease.

"I developed fever late yesterday (Wednesday) evening, upon which I got myself tested for COVID-19, as per protocol. The tests have returned positive, and I am now isolating myself. I request everyone who came into contact with me over the past few days to do likewise.

God Bless everyone," said Mohindra, the MLA from Patiala (rural), on his Facebook page.

Earlier, Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Revenue Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Industries Minister Sunder Sham Arora had tested positive for COVID-19.

Bajwa has recovered from the disease.