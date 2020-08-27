STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan toll nears 1,000 after six more COVID-19 deaths in last 24-hours

A total of 59,659 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far and there are 14,646 active cases in Rajasthan.

Published: 27th August 2020 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Death

Rajasthan reported six COVID-19 deaths in the last 24-hours. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan recorded six more fatalities due to COVID-19 and 633 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, according to an official report.

The deaths were reported from Bhilwara (1), Bikaner (1), Jaipur (3) and Udaipur (1), taking the total number of fatalities to 998 in the state.

With the fresh cases, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 75303.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

Of the new cases, maximum were reported from Jaipur (122).

Other districts where cases were reported include Ajmer (80), Alwar (88), Banswara (27), Bhilwara (23), Bundi (23), Churu (13), Dausa (16), Jaisalmer (1), Jodhpur (113), Karauli (8), Kota (94) and Pratapgarh (25).

A total of 59,659 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far and there are 14,646 active cases in the state.

ALSO WATCH:

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus lockdown coronavirus death toll
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp