Rajasthan toll nears 1,000 after six more COVID-19 deaths in last 24-hours

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan recorded six more fatalities due to COVID-19 and 633 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, according to an official report.

The deaths were reported from Bhilwara (1), Bikaner (1), Jaipur (3) and Udaipur (1), taking the total number of fatalities to 998 in the state.

With the fresh cases, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 75303.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

Of the new cases, maximum were reported from Jaipur (122).

Other districts where cases were reported include Ajmer (80), Alwar (88), Banswara (27), Bhilwara (23), Bundi (23), Churu (13), Dausa (16), Jaisalmer (1), Jodhpur (113), Karauli (8), Kota (94) and Pratapgarh (25).

A total of 59,659 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far and there are 14,646 active cases in the state.

ALSO WATCH: