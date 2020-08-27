Three hospitals in Maharashtra sealed for operating without fire NOC

By PTI

THANE: Three private hospitals in Kalwa area here in Maharashtra have been sealed for operating without the NOC from the fire department and not having the biomedical waste treatment facilities, officials said.

The Thane Municipal Corporation issued an order on Wednesday for sealing the Sai Seva Health Centre in Bhaskar Nagar, and the Jana Seva Hospital and Sri Matoshri Arogya Kendra, both in Waghoba Nagar.

The civic body said the Bombay High Court in an earlier order directed for closure of hospitals not having the fire department's no-objection certificate (NOC) and functioning without the biomedical waste treatment facilities.

These three hospitals were earlier issued notices as they were operating without complying with the civic body's regulations, it said.