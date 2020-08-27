Uttar Pradesh minister Siddharth Nath Singh tests positive for COVID-19

By Online Desk

Senior Uttar Pradesh minister Siddharth Nath Singh tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The 56-year-old cabinet minister has quarantined himself at his home on medical advice and requested everyone who came in his contact to get themselves tested.

Taking to Twitter, he tweeted in Hindi, 'After preliminary symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested and the report was positive. I am alright but on doctor's advice I have isolated myself in home quarantine.'

"I request those who came in contact with me over the last few days to get themselves tested," the minister said.

