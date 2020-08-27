Uttarakhand records highest single-day spike with 728 new COVID-19 cases

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand on Thursday recorded its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 728 more people testing positive for the coronavirus, according to a health bulletin.

The state also reported nine fatalities from the virus, which took the death toll to 228, it said.

With the detection of the new cases the state's COVID-19 tally has mounted to 17,277.

Out of the nine COVID-19 deaths, eight were reported from AIIMS, Rishikesh, and one from Haldwani's Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital, the state health department bulletin said.

Of the 728 fresh cases, Haridwar district reported the highest 175 cases, Dehradun 150, Nainital 122, Udham Singh Nagar 77, Tehri 49, Uttarkashi 45, Almora 44, Pithoragarh 38, Bageshwar 14, Rudraprayag 7, Champawat 3, Pauri 3 and Chamoli 1, it said.

The bulletin said that 11,775 COVID-19 positive people have recovered, 59 have migrated out of the state while 228 have died.

The number of active cases is 5,215, it said.