STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Working to handle talks properly: Chinese envoy

India and China have been engaged in a stand-off since April over tensions along the LAC in the Galwan Valley.

Published: 27th August 2020 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

India China Flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Wednesday said the Galwan Valley face-off, which resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers, was an unfortunate incident and said it was a brief moment from the perceptive of history.

Addressing a webinar of the China-India Youth, Sun said: “Not long ago, an unfortunate incident happened in the border areas that neither China nor India would like to see. Now, we are working to handle it properly. It is a brief moment from the perspective of history.”

OPINION: Why is Congress hiding its MoU with China’s Communists?

Saying that India-China relations have stood the test of time for 70 years, the Chinese envoy said the ties have become more resilient. “It should not be disturbed by one thing at a time. In this new century, bilateral relations should continue to move forward instead of backward,” he said.

Sun’s comments come days after India said it was increasing scrutiny of visas for Chinese nationals and also a reviewing around 50 MoUs signed between educational institutions of India and China. New Delhi has taken up a review of the Confucius Institutes.

ALSO READ: Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

The two countries have been engaged in a stand-off since April over tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh. Several rounds of talks — military and diplomatic — have followed the June 15 violent stand-off, but full de-escalation is yet to be achieved.

The Chinese side claims that the disengagement process has been complete in most areas along the LAC, but the Indian side has insisted that the process is a complex and ongoing one. Sun said both India and China are ancient civilisations and are capable of properly handling bilateral relations and reiterated that Beijing views New Delhi as a partner and not a rival.

ALSO READ: Chinese Ladakh misadventure catalyses plans for strategic roads, tunnels and bridges

“We hope to put the boundary question at an appropriate place in bilateral ties, properly handle differences through dialogue and consultation, and push ties back on track at an early date,” he said.In an apparent reference to India’s move to ban 59 Chinese apps, the Chinese envoy said India and China have a strong economic complementarity and should attract each other like a magnet. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chinese envoy India China News India China Border India China Standoff India China Clash India China Faceoff  Ladakh Standoff Galwan Valley face off Galwan Valley
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp