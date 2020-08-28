STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBI should arrest Rhea Chakraborty immediately, says JDU leader Sanjay Singh

On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the probe agency to investigate the case related to the actor's death.

Janata Dal (United) leader Sanjay Singh

Janata Dal (United) leader Sanjay Singh (Photo | Sanjay Singh, Twitter)

By ANI

PATNA: Janata Dal (United) leader Sanjay Singh on Friday said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should immediately arrest Rhea Chakraborty in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

While speaking to ANI, the JDU leader accused actress Chakraborty of being involved in the death of Rajput and said not only should CBI arrest her, the investigating team should also use "third-degree measures" on her in order to get her confession.

"I've been watching Rhea's interviews on TV since yesterday. For saving herself, she is trying to convey that she is innocent and has no part in the suicide or murder of later actor Sushant Singh Rajput, but her face looks cunning just like a criminal. She looks like the leader of a criminal gang and her face reflects that she is involved in the matter of Rajput's suicide. She should be arrested immediately by CBI," said Singh.

"If CBI uses third degree, she'll confess everything. She is a total criminal and once she confesses, names of big personalities will come up. She has relations with drug dealers and who all are the drug mafia around ... everything will be disclosed," he added.

The Enforcement Directorate had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the probe agency to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate.

The agency has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14.

