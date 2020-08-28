STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Collective leadership? Congress panel for Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha

According to Congress sources, the move is aimed at sending out a message that the high command is open to accommodating critical view and addressing their concerns.

Published: 28th August 2020 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (Photo | PTI)

By Richa Sharma And Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

NEW DELHI/LUCKNOW: Days after a letter written by senior Congress leaders to Sonia Gandhi seeking changes in the party’s functioning, the party has constituted a ten-member group consisting of MPs from both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha for coordination in the two Houses. 

The committee comes into being after the letter seeking collective leadership and need for internal discussions on party’s line on key issues was hotly debated at a stormy CWC meeting on Monday. Two of the signatories to the letter — Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma — are part of the committee.

Other Rajya Sabha members include Jairam Ramesh, Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal. Ramesh has been named chief whip of the party in the Upper House, a post lying vacant for quite some time after B. Kalita switched over to the BJP. 

According to party sources, the move is aimed at sending out a message that the high command is open to accommodating critical view and addressing their concerns. 

In the Lok Sabha, Punjab MP Ravneet Singh Bittu has been named the whip while Gaurav Gogoi will be the party’s deputy leader in the House. Both are reportedly close to Rahul Gandhi.

Other LS member part of the committee are Leader of the Congress in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, chief whip K Suresh and whip M Tagore. 

Unelected chief won’t have even 1% support: Azad Under attack over the letter, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday made a pitch for elections for the entire Congress Working Committee (CWC) and said those having genuine interest in the internal working dynamics of the party would welcome this proposal.

An unelected Congress president may “not even have one per cent support” in the party, he said, adding that elected CWC members will have stable tenures.

He said that those having genuine interest in mind would have no issues with even state and district presidents being elected.

“People who have genuine interest in the Congress will not oppose our letter. The benefit of election is that at least your party is 51 per cent behind you and right now, the person who becomes president might not even have one per cent support. If CWC members are elected, then they cannot be removed,” he added.

Meanwhile, Jitin Prasada, one of the signatories to the letter, was targeted in UP with the Lakhimpur Kheri district unit of the Congress seeking his expulsion.  

Senior leader Kapil Sibal came out in support of Prasada and tweeted, “Unfortunate that Jitin Prasada is being officially targeted in UP. Congress needs to target BJP with surgical strikes instead of wasting its energy by targeting its own,” tweeted Sibal. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress Rajya Sabha Lok Sabha
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp