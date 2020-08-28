Commercial complex collapses in Ahmedabad; one dead, two rescued
On being alerted about the collapse, Khadia and his team rushed to the spot and started a search and rescue operation which lasted for over six overs and ended around 7:30 am.
AHMEDABAD: A two-storey commercial complex collapsed here in the early hours of Friday, killing one person on the spot, while two others were rescued, said officials.
Prem Complex, a decades-old building having around 10 shops and located in the Kubernagar area of Ahmedabad city, came crashing down around 1 am, said fire officer Jayesh Khadia of Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Service.
"We managed to pull out two people alive from the debris. However, a third-person died and we could only recover his dead body," Khadia said.
Besides them, no one else was found under the debris, he said after completion of the rescue operation.