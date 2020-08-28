Dharavi reports five more COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 2,745

By PTI

Mumbai, Aug 28 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Dharavi, the largest slum in Mumbai, went up to 2,745 on Friday with the addition of five cases, a senior civic official said.

Out of the total count of patients, 2,392 have already recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

Dharavi currently has 93 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The civic body has, however, stopped sharing the death toll from Dharavi since the last few months.

Spread over 2.5 square kms of area, Dharavi is considered as the largest slum in Asia with a population of over 6.5 lakh.

