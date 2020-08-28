STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Don't curtail power to ask questions in Monsoon Session: Congress leader urges LS speaker

In a letter to the speaker, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said curtailing the Question Hour and the Zero Hour would not be in the interest of elected representatives, especially during the pandemic.

Published: 28th August 2020 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote to Speaker Om Birla on Friday, urging him not to curtail the power of the members to ask questions and raise issues during the Monsoon Session of Parliament that is likely to commence from September 14.

In a letter to the speaker, Chowdhury said curtailing the Question Hour and the Zero Hour would not be in the interest of elected representatives, especially in the current times of COVID-19.

"There appears to be a proposal for curtailing the Question Hour as well as the Zero Hour during the Session by way of restricting the allocation of time as well as the number of notices that could be filed by the members," he said.

The Congress leader told the speaker that raising questions in Parliament and issues of public importance during the Zero Hour are foremost of the procedural methods available to the members to vent issues of national and public importance.

ALSO READ | Social distancing will be maintained during Parliament's monsoon session: Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla

Curtailing the Question Hour and Zero Hour by restricting the number of issues that could be raised and the time earmarked "would not be in the interest of elected representatives", he said.

"I would, therefore, urge upon you to ensure that no curtailment of any kind is placed in regard to the Question Hour and Zero Hour in the ensuing Session and members are permitted to raise questions and issues, as are normally permissible when Parliament is in session," Chowdhury wrote to the speaker.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is likely to commence from September 14 with many new measures keeping in view the restrictions and physical-distancing norms due to COVID-19 and continue till October 1, sources have said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Monsoon Session of Parliament
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp