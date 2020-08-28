India records yet another steepest hike in COVID-19 cases; tally climbs to 33,87,500

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With a whopping 77,266 new COVID-19 cases detected in a day, the highest for a 24 hour period, India on Friday broke USA's record of registering the highest daily spike in cases. As per data by the Johns Hopkins University, the highest caseload of 77,255 till today was reported in US on July 16.

In India, this is the second consecutive day when within 24 hours, the number of fresh cases diagnosed has crossed the 70,000 mark. With 1,057 more deaths registered in a day, this was also the third day in a row when over 1,000 deaths have been reported due to the disease.

The number of total confirmed cases in India now stands at 33,87,500 while 61,529 people have succumbed to the infectious disease so far.

The COVID-19 active caseload in the country now stands at 7,42,023, while 25,83,948 people have recovered from the infection. At the same time, the recovery rate has been recorded at 76.28 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.82 per cent.

The total caseload in India had breached the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and on August 23, went past 30 lakh cases within 16 days.

As per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) statistics, 9,01,338 samples were tested on Thursday and overall 3.94 crore samples have been tested so far. Among the states, Maharashtra reported the highest 14, 857 fresh cases and 355 deaths and Tamil Nadu registered 5,981 new cases and 109 new deaths.

The second highest daily deaths were reported from Karnataka where the number of total active infected patients now stands at 85,006.