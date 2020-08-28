'Pained to hear about my dear friend': PM Modi wishes Japan PM Shinzo Abe speedy recovery

By Online Desk

After more than seven years in the job, 65-year-old Japan Prime Minsiter Shinzo Abe, announced he would be stepping down because of a recurrence of chronic health problem that forced him from office during his first stint as premier.

Hearing the announcement made by Abe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his pain at the illness of his Japanese counterpart and lauded his 'wise leadership and personal commitment' for making the ties between Indian and Japan stronger than ever.

"Pained to hear about your ill health, my dear friend @AbeShinzo. In recent years, with your wise leadership and personal commitment, the India-Japan partnership has become deeper and stronger than ever before. I wish and pray for your speedy recovery," PM Modi tweeted.

Japan's longest-serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe, on Friday said he intends to step down because his ulcerative colitis problem has resurfaced.

