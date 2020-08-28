STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Probe 'BJP angle' in Sushant case, says Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant

Meanwhile, BJP leader Ram Kadam has demanded a discussion on the 'Bollywood-drugs nexus' in the coming legislature session.

Published: 28th August 2020 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput (File photo| IANS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra unit of the Congress on Friday demanded that the "BJP angle" in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case should be probed.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant claimed that the CBI was going to question Sandeep Singh, who was producer of the biopic "PM Narendra Modi", with regard to the drugs aspect of the case.

"There is a definite BJP angle to it. CBI will investigate producer of PM Modi's biopic in drug dealing. This is very serious," Sawant tweeted.

"Is that why there was a hurry to bring in CBI into the probe. When there are several top producers in Bollywood, why was Sandeep Singh chosen to helm the project?" he said.

"The Chief Minister, Home Minister should probe the nexus between Bollywood, drugs and BJP," he said.

"The links between BJP and Bollywood is well known. Was the demand for CBI pursued to save somebody? Maharashtra government should probe this angle," Sawant said.

Vijay Gutte, producer of the film "Accidental Prime Minister" which tried to "defame" former prime minister Manmohan Singh, was also embroiled in a criminal case, he said.

State BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhaye rubbished Sawant's demand and posted a link to a 2015 article which said Smita Thackeray, daughter-in-law of Bal Thackeray, was planning to produce a biopic on the late Shiv Sena supremo in association with Sandeep Singh.

"Do your home work. Will you find a link in this too," Upadhye asked.

BJP leader Ram Kadam, in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has demanded a discussion on the 'Bollywood-drugs nexus' in the coming legislature session.

The Narcotics Control Bureau has registered a case after it came to light during probe that Rhea Chakraborty, who is accused of abetting Rajput's suicide, allegedly used to deal in banned substances.

