STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP woman dupes 40 priests with dummy notes after 11-day puja, held

The priests created ruckus at her place after coming to know about the fake currency and lodged an FIR of fraud and criminal breach of trust against the woman at Rampur Mathura police station.

Published: 28th August 2020 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After taking the services of a group of priests for 11 days during a special puja at her home, a woman paid them in 'churan label' fake notes in Sitapur, around 80 km from state capital Lucknow.

The woman was later arrested on late Thursday evening.

As per the local police sources, the woman identified as Geeta Pathak, wife of GR Pathak, distributed fake notes or coupon notes to 40 priests after they performed an 11-day special ritual in Sitapur’s Terwa Manikpur village.

The priests created ruckus at her place after coming to know about the fake currency and lodged an FIR of fraud and criminal breach of trust against the woman at Rampur Mathura police station.

The Inspector general (IG) of police (Lucknow range) Laxmi Singh said the woman was arrested and interrogated. She claimed that scores of amusement notes (Churan currency) with Manoranjan Bank of India mentioned on them were recovered from her vehicle. The sources claimed that around 216 stacks of amusement currency was found from her vehicle.

ALSO READ | Ex-Indian Army personnel duped of Rs 1.25 crore in bid to buy 'meteorite worth Rs 5000 crore'

As per the complaint of a priest Dilip Kumar Pathak of Bahraich, the woman hired him to conduct the 11-day rituals in her village. She had promised him a ‘dakshina’ of Rs 9 lakh for all arrangements. Pathak was joined by 39 other priests for the special puja. After the rituals were completed, the woman handed
Pathak and 39 other priests a bag containing currency notes as the gift, said the IG.

“But when they checked later, they found that notes placed on top were real currency notes while the remaining were fake to the face value of Rs 5.53 lakh,” she said.

Singh added that the fake notes were in the denominations of Rs 2000, Rs 500, Rs 100 and Rs 10. She said a police team had also been deployed in the village to avert further trouble, following the resentment among the priests.

Local sources claimed that the woman along with her husband have duped several people in the name of puja. She would go to a village and tell people that she could sense gold and silver buried in their village. She would then ask the villagers to help her taking out the treasure buried underground by conducting a special puja. She would ask them to shell out money if they wanted the treasure and decamp with money collected by the gullible villagers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
churan label notes Churan currency priests duped fake currency
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp