STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh records 77 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,447 new cases in last 24-hours

Twelve deaths each were reported from Lucknow and Kanpur and four each were from Allahabad and Jhansi, a health bulletin read.

Published: 28th August 2020 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi.

Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh recorded 77 more COVID-19 fatalities on Friday, taking the death toll to 3,294, while 5,447 new cases pushed the infection tally to 2,13,824 in the state, officials said here.

Twelve deaths each were reported from Lucknow and Kanpur and four each were from Allahabad and Jhansi, a health bulletin issued here said.

"In the last 24 hours, 5,447 fresh COVID-19 cases were found. There are 52,651 active cases in the state, while a total of 1,57,879 people have been discharged after recovering from the infection," Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.

Of the total number of fatalities reported in the state, the highest of 411 were from Kanpur, followed by 335 in Lucknow, 159 in Varanasi, 143 in Allahabad, 133 in Meerut, 125 in Gorkahpur, 111 in Bareilly and 106 in Agra among others, the bulletin said.

Among the fresh cases, state capital Lucknow recorded the highest number of 707, followed by Kanpur (298), Allahabad (276) and Rampur (182), it said.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UDPATES

Of the 52,651 active cases, 26,270 are in home isolation, Prasad said, adding that on Thursday, 1,22,277 tests were conducted in the state.

The total number of tests done so far in the state is over 52 lakhs, he added.

Prasad said that among those affected by COVID-19, 14.15 per cent belong to the age group of up to 20 years, 48.85 per cent belong to the age group of 21-40 years, 28.43 per cent belong to the age group of 41-60 years and 8.7 per cent belong to the age group of 60 years and above.

Chairing a review meeting here, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials to ensure that 1.50 lakh COVID tests are conducted in the state daily and manpower necessary for this is arranged.

The chief minister stressed that testing, especially rapid antigen tests, should be increased, an official spokesman said.

ALSO WATCH:

Adityanath also said the presence of 50 per cent of the staff in government offices should be ensured and asked all additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries to inspect offices in their jurisdiction and initiate action against officials and workers found absent at 9.30 am.

He also asked district magistrates to ensure that they resolve the problems faced by the people, besides carrying out their responsibilities to deal with the COVID-19 situation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus Lockdown coronavirus in India ICMR
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp