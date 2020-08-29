STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

877 newborns, 61 pregnant women die in Meghalaya in 4 months as hospitals fight COVID-19

He said most of the women died because they were not admitted to hospitals or health centres for institutional delivery.

Published: 29th August 2020 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Pregnant women

For representational purposes

By PTI

SHILLONG: At least 61 pregnant women and 877 newborns have died in Meghalaya in the four months starting from April for want of admission to hospitals and also due to lack of medical attention because of diversion of the health machinery to fight COVID-19 pandemic, a senior health department official said.

The fatalities from April to July this year were due to diseases other than the novel coronavirus.

Newborn deaths were due to lack of medical attention, care, pneumonia and birth asphyxia, Director of Health Services Aman War said.

"It is a matter of concern that the infant and maternal mortality rate has risen sharply as the entire state health machinery is diverted to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, War told reporters Friday.

He said most of the women died because they were not admitted to hospitals or health centres for institutional delivery.

The state has an infant mortality rate of 34 deaths per 1000 live births and pneumonia is the major cause of deaths of babies at birth even as birth asphyxia is another cause, War said.

He said the health department has told hospitals and health centres that they should not refuse admission to patients including pregnant women even if they come from COVID-19 containment zones.

War urged all pregnant women to register with the nearest health centre to enable the department to do contact tracing of their well being and to allow health workers to reach out to them in case they need help and to prevent possible mishaps at childbirths.

The health services director said during the period a total of 10 persons had died due to COVID-19.

"More people have died due to other disease and not COVID-19.

"At least 877 newborns have died at birth and 61 women during childbirth during the period from April to July this year," War said.

There are 12 big hospitals in the state capital, including six privately owned. The state has a total of 28 community health centres and 139 public health centres.

Besides, there is a government-run civil hospital in each of the 11 district headquarters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Meghalaya Pregnant women newborns health infrastructure COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman (Photo | AP)
RIP Chadwick Boseman: 'Black Panther' star dies of cancer aged 43
A health worker in personal protective equipment PPE collects swab sample of a man for a COVID-19 test (Photo | PTI)
Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases have higher viral load, finds CDFD study
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp