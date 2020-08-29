STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar polls: RJD pledges 'economic justice' if voted to power

The people now need it because of growing economic disparities and the rise in unemployment, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said.

Published: 29th August 2020 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addressing reporters in Patna on Saturday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PATNA: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday made 'economic justice' its poll plank.

Speaking to the media, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav declared that the RJD will give 'economic justice' if it is voted to power.

"The people now need it because of growing economic disparities and the rise in unemployment. If the RJD is voted to power, we will certainly work for providing economic justice to the people", he said, adding that the present situation in Bihar is frightening due to double whammy of flood and the corona.

ALSO READ | Kanhaiya Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav may  join hands for Bihar Assembly polls

In all, 84 lakhs of people have been affected by flood in 130 blocks in 16 districts, Tejashwi said, while taking a dig at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. "The CM doesn't appear to be worried about Bihar."

"He is worried about his chair. He promised in the Assembly that the government will form all-pary panels on Covid-19 and flood, but failed to do so," he alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RJD Tejashwi Yadav Nitish Kumar Bihar polls Bihar assembly elections
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp