Bihar polls: RJD pledges 'economic justice' if voted to power

By Express News Service

PATNA: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday made 'economic justice' its poll plank.

Speaking to the media, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav declared that the RJD will give 'economic justice' if it is voted to power.

"The people now need it because of growing economic disparities and the rise in unemployment. If the RJD is voted to power, we will certainly work for providing economic justice to the people", he said, adding that the present situation in Bihar is frightening due to double whammy of flood and the corona.

In all, 84 lakhs of people have been affected by flood in 130 blocks in 16 districts, Tejashwi said, while taking a dig at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. "The CM doesn't appear to be worried about Bihar."

"He is worried about his chair. He promised in the Assembly that the government will form all-pary panels on Covid-19 and flood, but failed to do so," he alleged.