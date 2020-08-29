STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Informal classes for standard 12, college final year from September 15 in Assam

The teachers will evaluate the answer sheets in front of the students and will give tasks for the next week, he added.

Published: 29th August 2020 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Health and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Health and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday that classes for standard 12 and final year of undergraduate programmes will commence on September 15 in an informal and experimental way.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said these informal classes will be on till September 30, but it will be discontinued if any student or teacher tests positive in between.

"The principals or heads will make four-five small groups, which will come and interact with teachers in informal classes," Sarma said.

"In little primary or middle-primary schools, the kids are now coming once a week for collecting mid-day meals.

"From September 15, they will come twice a week and the teachers will hand over a study material along with a question paper for submitting it in the next week," Sarma said.

The teachers will evaluate the answer sheets in front of the students and will give tasks for the next week, he added.

"The teachers will have to come from September 1 and will oversee proper sanitisation of their institutes.

We are arranging funds for the same and it will be sent to them within the next few days," Sarma said.

The minister, however, said the schools and colleges, which are housing the quarantine or isolation centres at present, will not be opened.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma Informal classes class 12 students final year students coronavirus
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp